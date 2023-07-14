Orlando theater ranks among the top in the world for its beauty: study

article

Out of all the theaters across the world, an Orlando theater was part of the top 11 most beautiful theaters according to a study.

Steinmetz Hall, located in Orlando, took 10th place on the list populated by the Architectural Digest, a website that offers original coverage of interior design and architecture worlds, new shops and products, travel destinations, and more.

Steinmetz Hall is described as one of the most "acoustically advanced theaters" in the world. This theater is located at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, and has housed several great performers.

The theater was designed by Barton Myers, an American architect, and was built to cater to different types of performances with the structure sitting on steel train tracks in order to change the shape of seats when needed.

