Orlando smoke shop owner accused of selling cannabis to high school students, detectives say

An Orlando smoke shop owner is accused of allegedly selling cannabis to students at local high schools, Orange County detectives said.

Darvin Thomas, the owner of One Love Smoke Shop, was charged with one count of cannabis possession and one count of selling cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school, court records show.

Detectives said they received a tip in January 2022 regarding Thomas selling vapes and cannabis vapes to minors. The drug investigation found that Thomas was actively selling tobacco products and vape cartridges to minors.

A search warrant found drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and numerous "cookie" packages in his home.

On May 3, they received a tip about a smoke shop selling marijuana to high school students. The week after, an undercover detective purchased cannabis at Thomas' smoke shop for $60, court records show.

Thomas was arrested and charged because he was within 700 ft of the TDR Learning Academy at 3057 Curry Ford Road.