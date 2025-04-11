Orlando shopping plaza deadly shooting suspect arrested nearly a month later in Puerto Rico: police

The Brief After almost a month, police say they have arrested the suspect in a deadly Orlando shopping plaza shooting. The shooting took place around 2:48 a.m. on March 15 off Curry Ford Road in Orange County. The man arrested, 27-year-old Gabriel Joel Bruno De Leon, was found in Puerto Rico, and he is being charged with first-degree murder.



Police say they have arrested a suspect in a deadly Orlando shopping plaza shooting that took place almost a month ago. Officials said they apprehended the man in Puerto Rico, and he is being charged with first-degree murder.

Suspect flees to Puerto Rico after deadly shooting

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department says they found 27-year-old Gabriel Joel Bruno De Leon in Puerto Rico, and he was arrested earlier today. Bruno De Leon was apprehended by the United States Marshal Service, Homeland Security and the San Juan Extradition Unit.

Authorities said no other suspects are outstanding in the case.

Officials said Bruno De Leon is being charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and second-degree grand theft.

Police said they apprehended and arrested Gabriel Joel Bruno De Leon on Friday in Puerto Rico. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

1 dead in Orlando shopping plaza shooting

The backstory:

Police said they responded around 2:48 a.m. on March 15 to reports of gunshots coming from a parked van near the 5700 block of Curry Ford Road in Orange County.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found Luis G. Vicente-Martinez inside the vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, authorities determined the incident was a robbery, and the suspect had fled to Puerto Rico.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: