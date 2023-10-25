Orlando shooting suspect dies after crashing near I-4 during pursuit: Police

An Orlando shooting suspect died Wednesday after crashing a car in which he was fleeing police.

Around 1:04 p.m. Orlando police officers said they responded to the 700 block of West Church Street in reference to a shooting with injuries. Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle while canvassing the area near 18th Street and Parramore Avenue and a pursuit ensued.

The man headed westbound on Michigan Street underneath the Interstate 4 overpass at Michigan St. and attempted to "overtake" cars using the eastbound lanes, police said.

The suspect then crashed into an oncoming vehicle on Michigan St., was taken to the hospital, and died from his injuries. The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

A witness told FOX 35 News that he knows the man who was hit even though he wasn’t involved in the crash.

"He’s okay," said Miguel Quiroz. "I think he had a broken arm, and he was in shock, but I talked to him. He was sitting over here on the floor."

Another witness told FOX 35 she usually walks right by the spot where the crash happened but decided to take the other side of the street before she heard the terrible sound.

"It was awful," said Nancy Miranda. "I mean it scared me. I jumped about five feet back. It just happened right in front of me."