Orlando Sanford International Airport connector: Proposed toll road to sparks outcry from residents

The Brief A proposed toll road connecting SR 417 to Sanford Airport has residents alarmed over its potential impact on historic homes. The preferred route would cut through a neighborhood and take a 159-year-old family home. Officials say growth demands infrastructure, but locals argue the cost is too personal.



A proposed toll road connecting State Road 417 to Orlando Sanford International Airport in Seminole County is drawing backlash from residents, including one woman whose historic home lies directly in the path of the planned route.

‘Challenges of being in a high-growth’

What we know:

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) has proposed a new toll road, labeled "Alternative 2A," to link State Road 417 directly to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The route, presented at a public meeting Thursday, would cut diagonally through a residential neighborhood and directly impact a historic home owned by Becky Burke.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear whether the CFX will make any changes to the proposed route in response to community pushback. The final design has yet to be determined, and residents await to see if their concerns will influence the outcome.

The backstory:

Becky Burke’s home, built in 1865 and passed down through five generations, has deep personal and historical significance. The home has survived hurricanes and relocations — and served as the site of multiple family milestones — but now faces possible demolition due to the project.

What they're saying:

The proposed road is part of a broader effort to ease traffic around the growing Sanford area and improve access to the airport. However, residents argue the cost of that convenience could be too high if it means sacrificing historic homes and dividing neighborhoods.

"My husband's grandfather passed away in this house — my husband actually passed away last August — and his parents married in this house, my daughter married in this house, so there’s a lot of memories," Burke said.

"It’s going to basically cut our neighborhood in half," said Burke.

"That’s one of the many challenges of being in a high-growth area that Central Florida is," said Brian Hutchings, Senior Manager of Community Relations for the Central Florida Expressway. "Building a new road anywhere you’re going to have impacts."

What's next:

The public input period has concluded. The next phase involves finalizing the design plans, though no timeline has been set for construction or potential adjustments.