Orlando remains in heat dome as feel-like temperatures to rise above 100 degrees this weekend

SUNDAY: The heat will return for the second half of the weekend as we remain under the heat dome. Highs will climb back into the low to mid-90s with dangerous feels-like temperatures that will range from 105-110. The highest temperatures will be in our western counties (Lake, Marion, Alachua, etc.). Heat Advisories will be likely issued again for these areas. As for our rain chances, scattered showers and storms will return with better chances of rain farther east than we saw Saturday. Best chances will be from I-4 and to the west late afternoon.

AT THE BEACH: A steady sea breeze will help keep temperatures from getting too out of hand along our coast this weekend. It will also lead to drier and sunnier conditions. However, be mindful that there remains an elevated risk of a rip current. Highs will reach the low 90s.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

LOOKING AHEAD: The humidity isn't going anywhere, but better chances of afternoon showers and storms will bring highs down into the lower 90s this week. Best chance of rain will be from 2-7 pm each day.

TROPICS: Beryl remains a tropical storm Saturday evening as it continues to struggle against dry air and wind shear. It is still expected to get its act together and strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the southern Texas coast late Sunday before making landfall early Monday morning. The likely landfall site will be somewhere from Corpus Christy to Galveston Bay. Either way, hurricane force winds, dangerous storm surge, and major flooding will be possible. Elsewhere, the tropics remain currently quiet with no expected systems in the next 7 days. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more udpates.