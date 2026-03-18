Watch live: Orlando Pulse Nightclub demolition

The Brief Construction crews will begin the demolition of Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on Wednesday, months before the 10th Anniversary of the deadly shooting. 49 people were killed, and 53 people were hurt, in a mass shooting at the LGBTQ club on June 12, 2026. In 2025, the City of Orlando took over plans to build a permanent memorial at the Pulse nightclub site to honor those killed and hurt in the shooting.



Construction crews began to demolish the Pulse Nightclub building in Orlando on Wednesday morning, nearly 10 years after 49 people were killed, and 53 others were hurt in a mass shooting at the LGBTQ club.

The shooting happened on June 12, 2016. Nearly 300 people were inside the club celebrating Latin Night.

Last week, the iconic Pulse Nightclub sign was removed and secured. It is intended to be part of the Pulse Memorial.

The backstory:

On June 12, 2016, Pulse nightclub in Orlando was the site of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

The nightclub quickly became a symbol of LGBTQ resilience and grief, and the site has functioned as an informal memorial for survivors, families, and the wider community.

Over the years, local authorities and survivors collaborated on a conceptual design for a permanent memorial to honor those lost.

Remembering Orlando's 49 fallen angels

These are the names of the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting. We will never forget them.

Stanley Almodovar III, 23 years old

Amanda L. Alvear, 25 years old

Oscar A. Aracena Montero, 26 years old

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala, 33 years old

Antonio Davon Brown, 29 years old

Darryl Roman Burt II, 29 years old

Angel Candelario-Padro, 28 years old

Juan Chavez Martinez, 25 years old

Luis Daniel Conde, 39 years old

Cory James Connell, 21 years old

Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25 years old

Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 years old

Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández, 31 years old

Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 years old

Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 years old

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz, 22 years old

Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 years old

Paul Terrell Henry, 41 years old

Frank Hernandez, 27 years old

Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 years old

Javier Jorge Reyes, 40 years old

Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 years old

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 years old

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25 years old

Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 years old

Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21 years old

Brenda Marquez McCool, 49 years old

Gilberto R. Silva Menendez, 25 years old

Kimberly Jean Morris, 37 years old

Akyra Monet Murray, 18 years old

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo, 20 years old

Geraldo A. Ortiz Jimenez, 25 years old

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36 years old

Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32 years old

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 years old

Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25 years old

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez, 27 years old

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado, 35 years old

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 years old

Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan, 24 years old

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34 years old

Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33 years old

Martin Benitez Torres, 33 years old

Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, 24 years old

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez, 37 years old

Luis Sergio Vielma, 22 years old

Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez, 50 years old

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37 years old

Jerald Arthur Wright, 31 years old

Pulse Memorial plans

The city of Orlando plans to build a roughly $12 million permanent memorial on the site, featuring elements such as an Angel Ellipse, a reflecting pool, Prism Plaza, and private gathering spaces. The city hopes to complete the memorial by fall 2027.