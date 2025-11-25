Orlando property owner accused of firing shot at alleged squatters in Parramore home

The Brief Sy Trabulsy was arrested Monday for shooting at squatters on a property of his in Orlando, according to police. Police said Trabulsy confronted two people sleeping on a bedroom floor. One squatter was arrested while there is a warrant out for the arrest of the second, police said.



A property owner was arrested after he shot at two squatters in one of his homes in Orlando, police said.

Sy Trabulsy, 70, was arrested Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and false imprisonment. Trabulsy has entered a not guilty plea.

The backstory:

Police said Trabulsy showed up to a home he owns in Parramore to find two sleeping adults. Police said he woke them up in an effort to get them to leave.

Police said Trabulsy fired his gun with one bullet hitting a bedroom wall.No one was hit or hurt.

Police also arrested Tammy Duncan and charged her with trespassing. The police report said there is a warrant out for the arrest of the second squatter whom police initially let leave the property.

FOX 35 was the only station at the Orange County Jail Tuesday when Trabulsy walked out on bond. He did not speak with the reporter and got into a waiting car.

As of Tuesday night, Duncan was still in jail.

Police said Duncan told officers she and the man she was with wanted a warm place to spend the night.

Police said Trabulsy told them an unknown person alerted him to the squatters inside the house. The house did not appear to be lived in, and police reported Trabulsy currently resides in Seminole County.

The police report said Trabulsy "did not know" why he opened fire when asked by an officer.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX 35 squatters are an issue in the area and on that property.

"They’re always there, and you see them on the front yard or even sitting on the front porch or they’re going out back where there’s a driveway," neighbor Saul Ruiz said. "It’s something that’s been here the two years I’ve been here, so it’s something that’s normal here."

"That’s ridiculous and just kind of unprofessional," Ruiz added. "Regardless if there’s squatters in your house, that’s something that you get the proper authorities involved. You don’t just go ahead and start shooting."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

FOX 35 spoke with criminal defense attorney Geoffrey Golub for legal analysis. Golub, who is not involved in this case, said a key point in this case is that Trabulsy was not there inside the home when the squatters got inside.

He said the reason police arrested Trabulsy on the shooting charges, even though it was on his property, was because the squatters did not appear to be actively threatening Trabulsy.

"If he walked in and the guy popped up quick, and it looked like he was going to grab a gun, sure you can shoot them," Golub said. "But he had to wake them up. They’re just sleeping."

Golub said he expects prosecutors to get convictions on Trabulsy’s two felony charges.

"I don’t think a jury would find him guilty of a felony," Golub said. "I think he could even probably do a Stand Your Ground. A judge might not dismiss it. A jury would probably say there was reasonable doubt and come back not guilty."

Statement from Sy Trabulsy's attorney

"Mr. Trabulsky and his family are long-time residents of the Central Florida area and have contributed significantly to their community. Mr. Trabulsy called law enforcement yesterday when he discovered 2 individuals illegally inside of one of his properties.

"Florida law states that a person can use force, including deadly force, to protect themselves against bodily harm. The law also states that Mr. Trabulsy is presumed to be authorized to use deadly force against individuals who have unlawfully entered his residence.

"We look forward to fully investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding today’s event and having our day in court to prove that Mr. Trabulsy acted lawfully and in full compliance with the law."

What's next:

Police said there is a warrant out for the arrest of the second squatter.