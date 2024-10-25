Orlando postal worker accused of dumping mail, including election items
ORLANDO, Fla. - A U.S. Postal Service worker has been accused of dumping over 1,000 pieces of mail, including election-related items, into a wooded area in an Orlando neighborhood, according to a criminal complaint filed by a postal inspector.
The worker, identified as Ottis McCoy Jr., was tasked with delivering the mail but allegedly discarded it instead. Among the items recovered were one mail-in ballot and 400 election-related materials.
A surveillance camera captured the alleged incident, and residents expressed concern, particularly with mail-in voting underway.
"I’m just shocked," said neighbor Angel Cruz. "That’s personal information, important documents people are waiting for at home."
McCoy's employer became suspicious when he returned from his route earlier than expected. He has since been arrested on charges of intentionally discarding mail.
