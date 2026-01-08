Orlando positions itself as rising hub for major sporting events

The Brief Orlando is pursuing billions in future sports events to strengthen its status as a major sports city. Leaders are bidding for global competitions, including the NBA All-Star Game, World Cups and NCAA events. New teams, major soccer matches and March Madness are set to bring continued economic impact.



Orlando is ramping up efforts to cement its reputation as a major sports city, with local leaders pursuing billions of dollars in future sporting events and infrastructure already in place to host them.

City and tourism officials say they spend much of the year traveling to pitch Orlando as a host for global competitions that rotate locations.

Local perspective:

While some marquee events remain tied to traditional venues, officials say Orlando is aggressively targeting those that travel, with an estimated $3 billion in potential sports business currently under consideration.

Among the events being pursued are World Volleyball competitions, WrestleMania and a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2030. Orlando has previously hosted the event in 1992 and 2012 and officials say the next realistic opportunity comes at the end of the decade.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Leaders point to existing venues such as the Kia Center, Camping World Stadium, the Orange County Convention Center and University of Central Florida facilities as key advantages. They say major events bring packed hotels, global television exposure and significant economic impact.

Orlando is also targeting future events, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2031, Rugby World Cups and NCAA championships. In addition, two new professional teams — the Orlando Storm and the Orlando Pirates — are set to begin play this spring.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Officials say March Madness will return to Orlando in 2028, and Camping World Stadium will host international soccer matches in March featuring Colombia, Croatia and Brazil, underscoring what they describe as a busy and growing sports future for the city.