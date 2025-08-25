Orlando pool company faces lawsuits, complaints over claims of unfinished projects

The Brief Customers accuse Presidential Pools of leaving projects incomplete and placing liens on homes. Homeowners across Central Florida report paying twice for unfinished work and filing fraud lawsuits. Owner Philip Lelle said he plans to complete all projects, while state regulators investigate.



Another Central Florida pool company is facing complaints from frustrated homeowners who say they paid thousands of dollars but were left with unfinished projects and mounting bills.

What we know:

Customers of Presidential Pools across Central Florida—including Lake, Brevard, Orange, and Seminole counties—say they have paid thousands of dollars for pool projects that remain incomplete.

Several homeowners say they have faced liens from unpaid subcontractors, even though they have already paid the company. At least two lawsuits have been filed accusing owner Philip Lelle of fraud. Some clients report having to hire other companies to finish their pools, effectively paying twice.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why subcontractors placed liens on homeowners rather than directly on Presidential Pools. Regulators with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation are investigating, but the timeline or scope of any enforcement actions is not yet known.

It also remains uncertain whether all affected customers will recover their losses.

The backstory:

The complaints echo issues that previously led to criminal charges against the owners of Legacy Pools, another Central Florida company accused of scamming customers. Presidential Pools had gained clients’ trust initially, with work appearing on schedule, but progress stalled after most payments had been made.

What they're saying:

Customers of Presidential Pools, owned by Philip Lowell, told FOX 35 they made payments covering as much as 90% of their contracts before work slowed or stopped altogether.

"It’s just awful. Why are they placing a lien on me? Why aren't they putting the lien on the owner of the pool company?" asked Tabitha Fisher, who said she had to fight a lien placed on her property.

"It just—it’s devastating," customer April Rumbaugh told FOX 35.

Anthony Rumbaugh told FOX 35, "I’m feeling as though someone’s basically stealing from you because you have our money, and we don’t have the value of work compared to what we’ve given you."

Philip Lelle responded to FOX 35, via email, saying that he intends to finish all projects and cautioned against believing statements from former employees.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is investigating.

