Orlando police warn residents about fake AMBER Alert kit scam

The Brief Orlando police are warning residents about a scam involving fake AMBER Alert kits. Scammers have been contacting families by phone and in person, falsely claiming parents must register their children to receive an alert if they go missing. Authorities emphasize that the AMBER Alert system is free and automatic once law enforcement confirms an abduction.



The Orlando Police Department is warning residents about a scam involving individuals posing as representatives of the AMBER Alert Program in an attempt to collect personal information and gain access to homes.

Scammers working via phone and in person

What we know:

According to police, several community members have reported being approached either by phone or in person by scammers claiming parents must register their children for an "AMBER Alert kit." Authorities stress that this is false and that no registration, kit or payment is required for a child to be eligible for an AMBER Alert.

Police said the real AMBER Alert system is activated only when law enforcement confirms that a child has been abducted and certain criteria are met. Once issued, the alert is distributed through a wide network including radio, television, highway signs, digital billboards, websites, and mobile phones.

Scammers are ‘targeting parents fears’

What they're saying:

"These scammers are targeting parents' fears and using false claims to gain trust and, in some cases, entry into people’s homes," the department said in a statement. "They’ve been reported as extremely persistent—even when turned away—and some already know personal details about the families they approach."

The department urges residents not to provide any personal information to anyone claiming to offer or sell AMBER Alert kits.

Anyone contacted by such individuals is asked to report the incident to local law enforcement immediately.