Orlando Police warn of scam that impersonates officers, solicits money

Police say a new scam attempts to solicit money from people by claiming to be an Orlando Police Department officer or detective and then informing the intended victim of an arrest warrant that they can pay a penalty to resolve.

The Orlando Police Department said on Tuesday that they have recently seen a trend involving scammers who contact random people and identify themselves as either an Orlando police officer or detective. The scammer informs the intended victim that they have an arrest warrant for the victim and reportedly offers the intended victim an option to pay a civil penalty to resolve the criminal arrest warrant.

Police wanted to clarify that the Orlando Police Department will never solicit money from anyone to resolve any matter including an arrest warrant.

If you are contacted in a situation like this, they ask that you call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

