Orlando Citizen's Police Review Board asks pointed questions in 2021 shooting of veteran in mental crisis

The City of Orlando's Citizens' Police Review Board wants the 911 records, home surveillance, and information regarding officer training in the 2021 shooting death of a veteran outside his home.

William Sellers, 73, was shot and killed by police outside his home in August 2021. Police said Sellers called 911 and made suicidal statements and when police arrived, stood with his walker on his porch and waved a gun.

The Federal Department of Law Enforcement said the shooting was justified because Sellers pointed his gun at the officers. However, some on the review board disagree with the justification and want the case to be further investigated.

Angela Sheridan, Sellers' caregiver, told FOX 35 that Sellers called the VA Suicide Hotline for help and warned that if polite showed up, there would be violence. However, instead of receiving help while in crisis, she said, four police officers shot and killed him.

"There’s people there with long arms and task force, pointing at him, shouting at him, and it just got worse," she said.

The four officers' names have been withheld citing Marsy's Law.

"They escalated him. They provoked him. They didn’t take measures that they should have," Sheridan said.

The Board asked leaders of the Orlando Police Department tough questions about the case and the outcome.

"Why a Taser wasn’t potentially used in this situation?" asked Tom Keen, a member of the board. A police sergeant said one of the officers did not have a good shot for the Taser to be successful and that there was concern the veteran would shoot them if they tried.

"I don’t accept that comment in that value of what you just said. The whole purpose of a Taser is to be used in that kind of situation," Keens said.

Bodycamera video shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

"Come on man. You were in the service? I was in the service too. Come on man we want to help you. Please put it down. Put it down. Come on man don’t do it. Just put the gun down please, please," an officer can be heard telling Sellers, according to bodycam video.

Other board members asked if the officers received training to deal with mental health patients in crisis. They also questions while the four officers were not identified, despite the names of other officers being released in other cases.

Leaders said the officers invoked Marsy's Law, which protects the identities of victims.

The board is scheduled to meet again in September.