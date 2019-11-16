Orlando police searching for missing teen with diminished mental capacity

article

The Orlando Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing teen with the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

Police are looking for John Baker, 15.

They say he was last seen in the area of the Colonial Plaza Mall, located on East Colonial Drive on Saturday.

Family members told police that he is autistic and has a diminished mental capacity.

Anyone who might see him is asked to call the Orlando Police Department or 911.