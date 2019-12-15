Orlando police search for two juvenile suspects in armed robbery

article

Orlando police are looking for two male juveniles who may have been involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police say the juveniles entered a Circle K on North Orange Blossom Trail early Sunday morning.

Officials say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the store clerk, while the other took money from two cash registers.

Both suspects got away, according to witnesses.

Officials say the store clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.