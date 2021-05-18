Orlando Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Police say they are searching for the suspect behind a hit-and-run crash that left someone dead in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said that on Monday morning, at about 5:14 a.m., officers responded to S. Orange Avenue after a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

They said that the pedestrian victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Orlando Fire units.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Kia Soul with significant front-end damage from the impact.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crash, the vehicle, or the driver contact police traffic units at 407-246-2455 or by calling the anonymous Crimeline tip line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

