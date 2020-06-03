Orlando police officers, protesters kneel together

While Tuesday's demonstrations ended with officers firing tear gas to disperse crowds, the day was mostly peaceful and without incident.

Over the course of the afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators marched to several spots in Downtown, including City Hall and the Orlando Police Department.

There have been some heated words between protesters and police officers, but there have also been some poignant moments as demonstrators have attempted to engage officers in conversation.

A FOX 35 News crew witnessed protesters calling for officers to kneel with them to honor George Floyd and protest his death. When two officers stepped forward and dropped on their knees, the crowd cheered.

Protests are expected to continue throughout the week. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said that he wants people to exercise their right to protest but it must remain peaceful.