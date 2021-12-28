Orlando police need public's help to find murder suspect in death of 22-year-old

The Orlando Police Department is hoping that new surveillance video will help solve a murder.

Police said Xavier Lewis Jr. had just celebrated his 22nd birthday on Dec. 2 just two days before he was shot while standing outside the Mercy Mart talking with friends.

Investigators said on Dec. 4 a vehicle drove by the story on Mercy Drive and opened fire on the three men standing outside.

Lewis was shot and died at a nearby hospital, according to officers.

Police said there is not an apparent motive for the drive-by shooting or who the intended target might have been.

The surveillance shows the suspect's vehicle.

Police want the public's help, and if you recognize the car, you're asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.