Orlando police need help identifying dead woman seen being dragged, left on side of road
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you recognize her?
The Orlando Police Department is trying to identify a woman at the center of a suspicious death investigation.
According to police, on June 20, someone reported seeing a man dragging a female and left her on the side of the road on Roberto Clemente Blvd.
On Tuesday, Orlando police released a sketch of the victim as well as photos of some of her jewelry in the hopes that someone would recognize her.
She is believed to be Hispanic and possible in her 30s. No other information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.