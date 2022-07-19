Orlando police need help identifying dead woman seen being dragged, left on side of road

article

Do you recognize her?

The Orlando Police Department is trying to identify a woman at the center of a suspicious death investigation.

According to police, on June 20, someone reported seeing a man dragging a female and left her on the side of the road on Roberto Clemente Blvd.

On Tuesday, Orlando police released a sketch of the victim as well as photos of some of her jewelry in the hopes that someone would recognize her.

MORE NEWS: Florida woman accused of pepper-spraying Asian women in NYC indicted on hate crime charges: report

She is believed to be Hispanic and possible in her 30s. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.