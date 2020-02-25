Orlando police: Man pulls out machete while speaking to officer near Howard Middle School

The Orlando Police Department has taken a man into custody after they said he pulled out a machete near Howard Middle School in Orlando on Tuesday morning.

A body cam video released by the department shows a school resource officer confronting the individual outside of the school on Robinson Street and Summerlin Ave. The man then pulls out a machete and starts walking away toward the intersection.

"Sir, don't do this," the officer says as he follows him down the road.

MORE NEWS: Police body camera video shows arrest of 6-year-old Orlando girl

As the officer is talking to backup over the radio, he informs them that the suspect has a machete in his hand.

More officers with the Orlando Police Department show up and take the suspect into custody.

"Officers were able to safely take the subject into custody avoiding what could have been a terrible outcome," the department wrote.