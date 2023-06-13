Orlando police make second arrest in death of Operation Desert Storm veteran

The Orlando Police Department has made a second arrest in the deadly February shooting of a U.S. veteran.

Keyonce Pitts, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in the killing of Angela Sutton Washington.

Washington, 60, was shot and killed while shopping in a plaza located at 5100 North Lane on February 7, just before 7 p.m., and according to police, the suspect vehicle fled the scene of the crime. Washington, an Operation Desert Storm veteran, was well known in her community and lived just down the street from where she was killed, according to her family.

"It's been a trying time for my family," said the victim's son, Fernando Washington. "Regardless of the outcome of the decision, I still lost my mom, and there is another family out there that has lost their children, so there's no win-win in this situation."

Another suspect in the case, a 15-year-old, is in custody, also charged with first-degree murder with a firearm following months of investigation.

"I had no doubt that they were going to find the persons responsible and bring them to justice. I had no doubt that that was going to happen," Washington said. "To find out that he was 15 and then, later on, today, finding out that this person was 19 is disturbing."

"There are young people in our communities that are making bad decisions, and these costing them their life because while the suspect is not dead, basically after being charged with this, their life is about over," said Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, an Orlando-area pastor. "Being a woman who served our country, who sacrificed and gave her life for our freedom, and to see that she gave that service and her life would be taken down by senseless violence in the street for not doing anything wrong."

The Orlando Police Department credits their homicide detectives as well as community cooperation and contributions from Crimeline as the reason a suspect has been identified.

"Them being arrested, being brought to justice, is satisfying in that moment, but it doesn't bring closure," Washington added. "Nothing will ever bring my mother back, and so we take it step by step. We take it day by day, and that's how we get through it."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department.