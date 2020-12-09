Police continue search for suspected shooter of Orlando teen

Orlando Police continue to investigate the shooting death of a teenager in the city’s Parramore neighborhood. Community leaders said it was a senseless act of violence in a neighborhood that had seen too much, already.

Stuffed animals and candles were set up near the corner of Parramore and Columbia streets, near downtown Orlando – a memorial to a life cut short.

Orlando Police say that's where 15-year-old Antwan Roberts, Jr. was gunned down, Tuesday afternoon. He was found dead on the sidewalk at the intersection. Local bishop Kelvin Cobaris met with Roberts' family, Wednesday afternoon.

“They responded like any parent would that lost their 15-year-old,” Cobaris said, “they're distraught, they're broken. They have a lot of mixed emotions, they didn't say a whole lot. I made sure my visit was short.”

On Wednesday, Orange County leaders met to discuss how to tackle neighborhood violence in the county. Cobaris is a member of that task force, who says this needs to stop.

“I just don't know when our teenagers and community is going to get that we've got to respond, something has to be done. We have to do all we can to prevent these tragic incidents from continually happening.”

Cobaris said it seemed like the community was reaching out with help. “Speaking with Chief Rolon this morning, he let me know that the community was being very responsive.”

Orlando police said it was still an open investigation, and they were calling for anyone with information about Roberts' death to please call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

