Developing: Orlando child rushed to hospital for medical emergency

The Brief A child was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a high-priority trauma alert following a medical emergency in Orlando on Friday afternoon. The Orlando Fire Department responded to the scene on Bent Willow Circle, where emergency crews stabilized the patient before transport. Officials have not yet released the cause of the emergency or updated the child's current medical condition.



A child was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert Friday afternoon following a medical emergency, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

First responders transported the young patient directly to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Where did the incident take place?

Fire officials responded to a medical emergency on Bent Willow Circle in Orlando.

Scene photos: Law enforcement respond to scene

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A child was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert Friday afternoon following a severe medical emergency, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed what specific events prompted the emergency response or the nature of the child's injuries.

The exact age of the child and their current medical condition have not been publicly released by fire officials or hospital staff.

What's next:

FOX 35 has a crew on the scene to learn more.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.