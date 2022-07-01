Orlando Police Department debuts new 'Pride Patrol Car'

article

The Orlando Police Department debuted its new ride on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Chief Eric Smith and the department's LGBTQ+ Liaison and Ally Officers introduced the new rainbow police cruiser to mark the end of Pride Month.

The Pride Patrol Car is also meant to honor the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

In the Facebook post, the department said, "Always honoring our 49 Angels, this new Pride Patrol Vehicle serves as a symbol of our unwavering support for our LGBTQ+ members and of our commitment to everyone’s safety in an #OrlandoUnited."