Orlando painting 'Black Lives Matter' mural over Rosalind Avenue, similar to those in other cities

The City of Orlando has started work on a “Black Lives Matter” mural overlay on Rosalind Avenue, adjacent to Lake Eola Park.

Stenciling for the words began Thursday with a formal announcement planned by the city on Friday and a possible unveiling sometime over the weekend.

Orlando is following a trend involving other cities across the country to paint similar murals on major roadways that would be visible from a bird's-eye view.

The murals come after weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd and calls for police reform and racial equality.

A city spokesperson says that the mural will be painted in the colors of the Pan-African flag, which are red, black, and green.

Similar murals have popped up around the nation in cities such as Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, New York, Seattle, and St. Petersburg, to name a few. (pictured below)

An aerial photo shows a mural reading "Black Lives Matter" painted on a bike path on June 19, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Seventeen black artists and their assistants paint a Black Lives Matter mural on Plumb Street at the footsteps of City Hall, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. (Photo by Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Volunteers paint New York City's second Black Lives Matter mural between Borough Hall and the 120th Precinct in the Borough of Staten Island on June 19, 2020, (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)