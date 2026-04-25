Central Florida Zoo shares condition update on imported sloths

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Officials with The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens shared a positive update on Saturday regarding the 13 sloths imported into their care in connection with the Sloth World investigation.

Zoo officials said all 13 sloths imported have survived their first 24 hours.

The sloths were quickly quarantined and assessed, where many sloths were determined to be dehydrated and underweight, according to zoo officials. All sloths are said to be eating and drinking properly.

A few of the sloths required more critical care due to their condition.

The sloths will remain in quarantine for at least 30 days as they are cared for.