Orlando police officer tracks down, returns lost stuffed animal to 6-year-old girl at airport

An Orlando police officer saved the day when a little girl lost her favorite stuffed animal at the airport. The officer helped to track down the toy puppy and return him to his rightful owner after an adventure filled with new experiences and friends.

Meet Officer Chad Callahan

Local perspective:

Harley Reuter, 6, was heading back home to South Jersey when she noticed her stuffed puppy "Rubble" was missing.

The young girl immediately ran over to the nearest police officer at the Orlando International Airport (MCO), hoping to find the beloved toy.

Although the young girl and the officer, Chad Callahan, were unable to find the stuffed animal before Harley's plane took off, Rubble did eventually reappear at the airport.

Callahan said Rubble was out making friends and had the opportunity to ride in the back of a patrol car and in an airplane.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Orlando Police Department Officer Chad Callahan)

"Thank you, Chief Callahan, and thank you, Orlando Police Department," Harley's mother, Colleen Reuter, said. "To think that a little stuffed dog could bring so many people together … He (Callahan) really touched our hearts."

Callahan even personally made sure Rubble was delivered back to Harley with a few extra goodies for her family.

(Credit: Orlando Police Department Officer Chad Callahan)

