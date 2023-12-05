Orlando man killed in motorcycle crash after driver turned into his path, troopers say

An Orlando man is dead after an SUV turned into the direct path of his motorcycle late Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash reportedly happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue, troopers said.

In a news release, FHP said the 33-year-old rider was traveling eastbound on Curry Ford Road when the crash happened. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The SUV struck a van following the initial collision with the motorcyclist. The SUV's driver was taken to a hospital for injuries. The van occupants were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.