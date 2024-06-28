Orlando man headed to prison after bragging about high quality meth he was selling: DOJ

article

An Orlando man who bragged about the high-quality meth he was selling is heading to prison, the Department of Justice said.

Hugh Mitchell, 56, was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the DOJ, a confidential source was used to purchase drugs from Mitchell. The drugs were sold in the parking lot of a gas station where Mitchell was detailing cars and selling food.

During one drug transaction, Mitchell sold a confidential source 892.5 grams of methamphetamine.

He also bragged about the high quality of the meth he had sold, the DOJ said.

Mitchell's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 25.