Orlando man found in attic previously convicted for posing as yoga instructor, inappropriately touching woman

An Orlando man is in jail facing multiple charges after police found him hiding in an attic at an apartment complex near August National Drive and Bent Pine Drive.

"Come down, show me your hands," an Orlando police officer can be heard saying as the shoe-less suspect made his way down a ladder.

Carlos Oguis, 25, is now charged with trespassing, criminal mischief and burglary.

Earlier this month, Orlando police were called to the Arbors at Lee Vista apartment complex after an employee reported hearing noises coming from an attic. That employee told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie off camera, that at first, she thought it may have been a raccoon. When the noises got louder, she called 911.

According to reports, Oguis does not live at the complex; Chris and Alessandra Palen who do live there, were shocked to hear the news.

"I didn’t hear anything about it at all", said Chris Palen.

"It’s a little scary," said Alessandra.

"Very, yeah, alarming," Chris added.

The Palens were even more shocked to hear what FOX 35 learned by looking into Oguis’ criminal history.

Last year, he was convicted of battery for committing another crime at a different apartment complex less than a mile away.

An arrest affidavit from 2022 stated he was arrested after posing as a yoga instructor at ‘The Morgan’ where he touched a female resident’s private parts multiple times.

Back at the Arbors at Lee Vista, the Palens said you need a key card or an app to gain access to the property – which includes the gym and storage areas where Oguis was found.

"We already have our reservations about being here, and this doesn’t make this seem any safer," said Alessandra.

When asked if the couple were considering moving, Chris was quick to respond.

"Oh absolutely," he said. "As soon as our lease is up we’re gone."

No word on why Oguis was in the attic. As of Tuesday night, he remained behind bars on a $3,000 bond. If he makes bail, per documents, one of his release conditions is that he never return to the Arbors at Lee Vista.

