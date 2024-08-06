Orlando man dies in multi-vehicle crash on OBT

Stream FOX 35 News

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said one person has died following a multiple-vehicle crash in Orange County on Tuesday.

Troopers said a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound in the outside lane on N. Orange Blossom Trail, south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, moments before the crash. A Jeep Gladiator was traveling in the inside lane, while a Toyota RAV4 was in the left turn lane. At the same time, a semi-truck was heading southbound in the inside lane.

The driver of the Corolla attempted to change lanes from the outside to the inside lane, entering the path of the Jeep Gladiator, according to the FHP. The left side of the Corolla struck the right side of the Gladiator, redirecting the Gladiator into the left turn lane, where it collided with the RAV4, troopers said.

After the initial impact, the Corolla continued in a northeasterly direction, entering the southbound lanes and the path of the semi-truck. The right side of the Corolla struck the front of the semi-truck.

The driver of the Corolla, a 26-year-old Orlando man, was transported to Advent Health South Hospital and pronounced deceased. The drivers of the Gladiator, RAV4, and semi-truck were not injured. A passenger in the RAV4 sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.