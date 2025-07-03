Orlando man arrested after home invasion, sexual assault and attempted smothering: Police

The Brief A 25-year-old man was arrested in Orlando after police say he broke into an apartment, sexually assaulted a woman, and attempted to smother her before fleeing. The suspect, Wesley Hernandez Rios, was found nearby with a loaded handgun and was identified by the victim as someone she knew. He faces multiple felony charges, including burglary with a firearm, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and attempted homicide.



A 25-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he broke into an Orlando apartment early Wednesday, sexually assaulted a woman, and attempted to smother her before fleeing the scene.

What we know:

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers responded around 6:37 a.m. to a reported residential burglary in progress at an apartment on Amberly Court. When officers arrived, the victim told them she had been attacked in her bedroom by a masked intruder who climbed on top of her while she was sleeping, digitally penetrated her and pressed a pillow against her face. The suspect fled out the back of the apartment after hearing police arrive.

The woman’s roommate had called 911 after receiving an alert from a surveillance camera app showing an unknown man entering the rear porch of the residence. She later provided the footage to investigators.

Responding officers quickly located a man matching the suspect’s description at the rear of the residence.

The suspect, identified as Wesley Hernandez Rios, 25, attempted to flee but was taken into custody. Police say Rios was carrying a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest.

The victim later identified Rios as the attacker, telling police she recognized him as "Wes," an acquaintance she had known for about three months. She positively identified him based on his clothing and physical build.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Rios broke into the home with the intention of committing a sexual battery, forcibly restrained the victim, and filmed part of the incident on his cellphone. Police believe he intended to kill the victim but fled after hearing law enforcement at the door.

What's next:

Rios faces several felony charges, including:

Burglary with a firearm

Sexual battery with a deadly weapon

False imprisonment

Attempted homicide

Resisting arrest without violence

He was transported to Orlando Police Headquarters for questioning, where he invoked his right to remain silent. He was later booked into the Orange County Jail without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.