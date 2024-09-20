Orlando man accused of road rage shooting on I-4 facing multiple charges

Orlando police officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged road rage shooting along Interstate 4.

Video released by the OPD on Friday shows officers apprehending Gabriel Rodriguez-Laracuente after he allegedly shot into another car following a near-collision.

The incident began when police received a call from a driver who reported that Rodriguez-Laracuente, 46, had fired a shot into the passenger side of his vehicle after the two cars nearly collided. The victim also told dispatchers that the suspect was still following him.

MORE STORIES:

With information from the call, officers tracked down both vehicles near Rio Grande Ave. and 40th Street.

Officers said a bullet hole was found in the victim’s car, but no firearms were discovered. In Rodriguez-Laracuente's vehicle, police located a Glock handgun, a spare magazine, and a casing.

Rodriguez-Laracuente was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, and attempting to shoot into an occupied vehicle.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: