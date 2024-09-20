Expand / Collapse search

Orlando man accused of road rage shooting on I-4 facing multiple charges

Published  September 20, 2024 11:31pm EDT
Orlando man accused of I-4 road rage shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged road rage shooting along Interstate 4. 

Video released by the OPD on Friday shows officers apprehending Gabriel Rodriguez-Laracuente after he allegedly shot into another car following a near-collision.

The incident began when police received a call from a driver who reported that Rodriguez-Laracuente, 46, had fired a shot into the passenger side of his vehicle after the two cars nearly collided. The victim also told dispatchers that the suspect was still following him.

With information from the call, officers tracked down both vehicles near Rio Grande Ave. and 40th Street. 

Officers said a bullet hole was found in the victim’s car, but no firearms were discovered. In Rodriguez-Laracuente's vehicle, police located a Glock handgun, a spare magazine, and a casing.

Rodriguez-Laracuente was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, and attempting to shoot into an occupied vehicle.

