Orlando Magic serves Thanksgiving breakfast to needy families

It's a yearly tradition.

The Orlando Magic are holding their 28th annual Thanksgiving Breakfast, helping to feed struggling families in Central Florida.

About 400 people enjoyed meals served up by members of the Magic organization -- including head coach Steve Clifford -- at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

MORE NEWS: Food bank delivering meals to needy

It's an event close to Clifford's heart.

"We have fun. Bo is back there with his family. It's very organized, so even I couldn't screw this up," he joked.

Advertisement

The Magic were not only serving people in the dining room, but they were packaging to-go meals for those who couldn't be there because of the pandemic.