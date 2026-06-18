Orlando Magic introduce Sean Sweeney as new head coach: 'There’s talent here'

The Brief The Orlando Magic introduced Sean Sweeney as the franchise’s new head coach, marking his first NBA head coaching job. Sweeney takes over a playoff team that has been eliminated in the first round in each of the past three seasons. He said his focus is building on the team’s foundation and helping Orlando take the next step in the postseason.



The Orlando Magic introduced Sean Sweeney as the franchise's new head coach on Thursday, handing the longtime NBA assistant his first opportunity to lead a team from the bench.

Sweeney arrives in Orlando after serving as associate head coach with the San Antonio Spurs and takes over a Magic team that has reached the playoffs in recent seasons but has been eliminated in the first round each of the last three years.

Sweeney embraces new opportunity

Local perspective:

Speaking publicly for the first time since his hiring, Sweeney said he was grateful for the opportunity and eager to begin the next chapter of his career.

"I’m grateful to be here and very fortunate," Sweeney said. "Seeing everything that is going on with the Magic for the first time in Orlando, I’m even more grateful."

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The coach acknowledged the expectations that come with leading a young and talented roster looking to take the next step.

Focus on building on existing foundation

Sweeney said his goal is to build upon the progress already made by the organization.

"There’s talent here, and now it’s my job to do the best I can to take them to the next step," he said. "The foundation was laid here, and I’ve got to build upon it."

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The Magic have developed into a consistent playoff contender but have yet to advance beyond the opening round during their recent postseason appearances.

Hungry for postseason success

Sweeney said he shares the urgency felt by a fan base eager for deeper playoff runs.

"I’m starving too," he said. "We both want to eat."

Magic President Jeff Weltman praised Sweeney's leadership potential, describing him as a coach who could eventually rank among the NBA's elite despite having no previous head coaching experience.

At 42, Sweeney becomes one of the league's younger head coaches as he begins his first season leading Orlando.