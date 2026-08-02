3 arrested after shooting at Downtown Orlando parking garage, officials

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Three people were arrested following a shooting incident early Sunday morning at a downtown Orlando parking garage, according to the Orlando Police Department.

What we know:

According to officials, officers responded at approximately 2:27 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Liberty Parking Garage, located at 119 E. Pine Street. Police said officers quickly detained two vehicles as they attempted to leave the garage.

Detectives determined that an altercation between two groups escalated into a physical fight before one person retrieved a firearm and discharged it during the confrontation. No one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

Investigators seized two firearms during the investigation.

The following individuals were arrested:

Michael Espinoza, 20, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and reckless display of a firearm.

Isaiah Seeraj, 20, on a charge of hit-and-run with property damage.

Charlie Lopez, 21, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent.

The investigation remains active, and police said no additional information is being released at this time.