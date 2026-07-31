Volusia County lifeguards save 5-year-old boy pulled unconscious from ocean

The Brief Volusia County lifeguards Dempsey Manhart and Mackenzie Malone successfully revived a 5-year-old boy after he was pulled unconscious from the ocean at Silver Beach. After performing CPR on the sand, the boy started breathing on his own. The lifeguards credited their training for the "positive" outcome.



The training of two Florida lifeguards kicked in instantly as they moved on instinct to save a young boy's life.

Two Silver Beach lifeguards jumped into action to save a boy, 5, who nearly drowned in the ocean near Silver Beach on July 30.

‘Everyone handled it calmly’

What they're saying:

Dempsey Manhart described the "crazy" experience.

Dempsey was preparing to take his lunch break when the child’s family started flagging him down and crying for help.

The boy was in the arms of a family member, unconscious, Dempsey recalled.

He was helping bring the boy in from the water when his co-lifeguard, Mackenzie Malone, arrived and checked the boy’s pulse and the lifeguards immediately began CPR.

Lifeguards Dempsey Manhart (L) and Mackenzie Malone (R).

"However crazy the situation was, everyone handled it calmly, and we did a good job with how we went about it."

Mackenzie, who’s now working her fourth summer as a lifeguard, said this is the first time she’s experienced saving a child from drowning.

"We’re always expecting anything," she said. "… We’re always prepared. We always make sure that we know what to do no matter what the scenario is."

"The moment he called that he was going on a rescue, I knew that it was going to be serious," she said. "But the moment I saw that he was unconscious, that he had a wound on his head, that I seemed to be not aware, I knew that it was going to be something big."

Two Silver Beach lifeguards saved a boy, 5, from drowning.

She said her training kicked in as the pair instantly began CPR.

"Thankfully, it ended up in a positive direction," Mackenzie said. "… I’m just very grateful that everything we followed, it worked out and that he actually is able to have a life and come home to a family."

The lifeguards said they hope the rescue serves as a reminder for beachgoers to swim near staffed lifeguard towers, where trained responders can provide immediate assistance in an emergency.