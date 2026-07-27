1 arrested, 1 suspect sought in deadly Kissimmee motel stabbing

The Brief Two men are charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of 32-year-old Javaris Florestial outside a Kissimmee Days Inn. Investigators say the suspects waited for Florestial, chased him and attacked him after accusing him of theft. Police linked the suspects through surveillance video, witness statements, cell phone records and license plate reader data.



Two men are facing murder charges after authorities said they tracked down and killed a man in a deadly stabbing outside a Kissimmee motel after accusing him of stealing from one of them.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on July 11, Javaris Florestial, 35, was located by police officers suffering from multiple stab wounds in the parking lot of the Days Inn at 4125 W. Vine St. and later died.

The backstory:

Officers provided emergency aid before Florestial was taken to HCA Osceola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Florestial walking toward Room 7113 before he was chased by two men toward a fence separating the Days Inn from a neighboring motel. The video allegedly shows the suspects striking Florestial for about 2 minutes and 25 seconds before returning to the motel room and later leaving the area.

Although the motel's DVR malfunctioned, detectives were able to obtain additional footage through a search warrant executed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Witnesses told detectives Florestial, who was known as "Zoe," had been accused of breaking into a motel room and stealing property belonging to a man known as "Baby," later identified as Deandre Conway. One witness said Florestial had fought with the suspects the day before the killing and was allegedly told they would return to kill him.

According to an arrest affidavit, multiple witnesses later identified the suspects as Jihad Scott, also known as "Spade," and 26-year-old Keith Bryant Swinton Jr., also known as "Milo," through photo lineups and surveillance images. Detectives said both men had waited inside Room 7113 for Florestial to arrive before chasing him outside.

Police said cell phone records, license plate reader data and surveillance video placed Scott at or near the crime scene before, during and after the stabbing. Investigators also linked Scott's Hyundai Sonata to surveillance footage showing two men wearing clothing similar to that seen during the attack traveling between area motels before the homicide and leaving the area afterward.

The affidavit states Scott and Swinton entered the room wearing masks, instructed those inside to remain quiet and waited for Florestial to arrive. They said the two men chased Florestial as soon as he approached the room before returning several minutes later. Witnesses later identified Scott and Swinton from surveillance images, according to the affidavit.

Based on witness statements, surveillance footage and forensic evidence, detectives concluded Scott and Swinton carried out the deadly attack before fleeing in Scott's vehicle. Each is charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

Swinton was arrested on Sunday while Scott remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

The investigation remains ongoing.,