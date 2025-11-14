Orlando International Airport unveils $6 billion modernization plan

Orlando International Airport has announced a sweeping $6 billion plan to modernize its facilities and improve the experience for the 57 million passengers who traveled through MCO last year.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) showcased its vision for the next decade at "Takeoff 2025" on Friday.

Local perspective:

GOAA said the long-term project will include upgraded baggage systems, facial recognition technology, autonomous wheelchairs and the introduction of electric air taxis. Some elements could be in place as early as 2035.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Airport CEO Lance Lyttle said the upgrades are designed not only to improve efficiency but to boost the local economy.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"Every expansion creates jobs. Every project strengthens small and local businesses. Every innovation opens doors for our community," he said.

Beginning in 2026, MCO will also offer its first nonstop flight from Florida to Tokyo.