Orlando International Airport raising parking prices: How much you'll pay now

If you want to park at Orlando International Airport, it's going to cost you more.

Starting October 1, parking in Garage C will go up by $2, costing drivers $19 per day. Right now, it is $17 per day.

Then, on October 1, 2023, parking at all other garages will go up by $2. Which means parking in Garages A, B, and C will cost $21 per day and economy parking will be $12 per day.

Valet parking will go up to $27 per day.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says that passenger traffic has increased dramatically along with operational and maintenance costs, which played a part in its decision to revise the parking rate structure.

"The adopted rate structure is expected to increase annual parking revenue by $260,000 starting October 2022 and $2,800,000 starting October 2023," the Aviation Authority said in a press release.