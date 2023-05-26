Orlando International Airport parking lots filling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend

It’s a holiday weekend, and parking spots at Orlando International Airport are quickly filling up.

The West Park Place Economy Parking Lot was one of only two lots with spaces still available for travelers, as of 8 p.m. Friday. The South economy lot is the other.

The airport opened the West lot on Thursday ahead of what it’s expecting will be a busy Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer for some.

RELATED: Beaches expecting big waves, high tides and rip currents for holiday weekend

According to the airport's website, parking garages A, B, and C were full, along with valet parking. The terminal top parking was also full and so was the North Park Place Economy Lot.

The demand for parking lines up with the increase in travelers the airport is predicting. More than 1.1 million travelers are expected to have made their way through the airport between Thursday and next Wednesday, beating last year’s numbers.

The busiest day will be Saturday, the airport predicts, when nearly 170,000 people are estimated to be departing and arriving.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the airport's parking website.