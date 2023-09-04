You don't need book a flight to visit Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

The brand new Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is open to the public – and you don't even need a boarding pass to access all the new amenities.

Approved guests can enter Terminal C with a newly launched visitor pass program that lets non-flyers say goodbye to loved ones, grab a bite or stroll through gift shops, according to a press release from MCO.

Here's what you need to know about MCO's new "ExperienceMCO Visitor Pass Program":

Applications don't guarantee a spot

Non-flyers can apply for the ExperienceMCO Visitor Pass Program up to seven days in advance.

To apply, you'll need to provide the following information as it appears on your driver's license or passport:

Date of birth

Gender

Full legal name

TSA will review all applications. Approvals are granted after midnight on the day of your visit.

You'll get a confirmation email when your application is submitted, but that doesn't mean you're guaranteed a visitor spot. If you can't select a certain date on the form, the visitor slots have reached capacity for that day.

TSA still applies for visitors

Once your application is approved for entry, your visitor pass will be emailed to you.

You'll still need to go through security, but instead of showing your boarding pass along with your ID, show the TSA agent your visitor pass.

The same rules for TSA apply to visitors, including not bringing items prohibited by TSA and complying with the liquid rules.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photo: Orlando International Airport

Terminal C visitors are on a time crunch

Approved guests will need to enter through the Terminal C TSA checkpoint. Entry is only permitted between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and guests must exit the terminal by 8 p.m.

Don't print your pass out

Printed copies of your ExperienceMCO Visitor Pass are not permitted. They must be presented digitally.

PreCheck cannot be combined with the visitor pass

Any guests who have expedited screening, including TSA PreCheck, CLEAR or the MCO Reserve Program, cannot be used with the visitor pass.

Click here for more information about the ExperienceMCO Visitor Pass Program.