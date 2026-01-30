Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton rides Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster before Disney ride gets Muppets makeover

The Brief Tom Hamilton, Aerosmith's bassist, visited Disney's Hollywood Studios recently to ride Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster "one last time." The coaster is closing in March to remove Aerosmith and replace the band with the Muppets. A revamped ride, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is expected to open in the summer.



Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton visited Disney World this week for a final ride on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster ahead of the ride’s closure in March.

The musician was spotted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Tuesday with his new band Close Enemies and members of the band Kamenar.

Hamilton, 74, shared photos and video of his experience riding the coaster "one last time" on Instagram.

"It’s been an absolute honor to share this ride with our fans for so many years," Hamilton said in the post. "Huge thanks to the amazing cast members for the warmth, hospitality, and respect for what this moment means."

Hamilton’s visit comes just a month before the Aerosmith version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closes forever.

The indoor coaster opened on July 29, 1999, back when Hollywood Studios was named Disney-MGM Studios.

On the ride, visitors join the band in a "super-stretch limo" as they race across Los Angeles to a concert while Aerosmith songs such as "Walk This Way" and "Sweet Emotion" play along the way.

The ride features a high-speed launch that accelerates the coaster trains from 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds. It was the first coaster at Disney World to feature multiple inversions.

Muppets to take over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

In November 2024, Disney announced the Muppets would take over the ride, replacing the rock band. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will have its final day of operation on March 1. It will reopen this summer as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

The revamped ride will feature Muppet characters who have taken over G-Force Records and a new rocking soundtrack by Muppets band Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem.

Disney has not yet announced an opening date for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.