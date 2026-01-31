Orlando Weather: Arctic blast takes over the weekend

The cold front has gotten through, but the upper-level low that is moving eastbound helps keep the threat of a few showers around this morning into Saturday afternoon. Chances are slim but it's going to be somewhat gloomy looking into the latter half of the day with the help of the upstairs "energy."

With this disturbance working in, the wind starts to increase this afternoon from the NW and that flow ushers in colder and drier air. Wind gusts look to rise to near 45 mph which is why Wind Advisories have been issued.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Temps then start to tumble late Saturday with readings in the 30s by late in the evening. Tonight, temps dip back into the lower to middle 20s, which is over 20° below normal. The blustery conditions lead to wind chills down into the single digits through early Sunday AM. This is the kind of cold that hurts, so be sure you bundle up if you have to be out.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

The frigid feels are with us through our Sunday AM right into early afternoon. In fact, most of the day is going to feel bitter. After starting the day with feels like temps in the teens and single digits, wind chills rise into the 20s-30s for the afternoon.

One plus is we'll see lots of sunshine as high pressure continues to build in. If you're getting outdoors, be sure you bring the winter weather gear. Highs only get into the lower to middle 40s, which is nearly 30° below normal.

Overnight, we're keeping the STORM TEAM ALERT for the cold, with temps falling back into the middle and upper 20s.

Looking ahead

Monday will start brutally cold, but temperatures do rebound compared to our Sunday. Highs jump back into the middle-50s, which is still chilly for this time of year. The warming trend does continue though, with afternoon readings back into the 60s on Tuesday and 70s by Wednesday.

The warmth streams in ahead of yet another cold front that we've been watching for late last week. Wednesday night into Thursday AM, a cold front looks to swing through, bringing the potential for a few showers. Behind it, temps take another dip, but nowhere near as cold as what we'll feel this weekend.

Highs fall back into the lower to middle 60s Thursday into Friday with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.