Orlando International Airport to add local restaurants, including 4 Rivers, Maxine’s on Shine

New airport concessions will bring in local flavor

What we know:

Orlando restaurants 4 Rivers Barbecue, Kelly’s Ice Cream, and Maxine’s on Shine are preparing to open a location at the Orlando International Airport (MCO). The project is currently in the preliminary design phase, with plans to launch by 2027.

Maxine Earhart, co-owner of Maxine’s on Shine, a popular Orlando restaurant known for its eclectic atmosphere and award-winning brunch, was approached by a recruiter seeking to bring more local flavor to the airport’s concessions. She and her husband, Kirt, saw this as the perfect opportunity to expand their business.

Maxine's will have the largest restaurant in Terminal B, according to Earhart.

Credit: Maxine's on Shine

What we don't know:

The exact menu and design details for Maxine’s airport location have yet to be revealed. Additionally, it is unclear how many other local restaurants will join the new lineup at MCO. While the airport is currently in Stage Two of its expansion plan, the final timeline for opening new businesses remains uncertain.

The backstory:

Maxine’s on Shine has been a staple of the Orlando dining scene since 2011. It was founded with the goal of creating a welcoming, neighborhood-friendly space that felt like "stepping into the parlor of a friend’s home." Over the years, it has gained recognition, winning accolades such as Best Brunch, Best Neighborhood Restaurant, and even Best Restaurant in Orlando in 2021.

Maxine's on Shine, located at 337 N. Shine Ave., Orlando, Florida.

Despite its success, running a restaurant has been challenging, with inflation, the pandemic, and rising food costs putting pressure on small businesses. Expanding to the airport provides an opportunity for growth while sharing a beloved local brand with travelers passing through Orlando.

Big picture view:

This expansion reflects a broader trend in airport dining, where travelers are increasingly seeking out local flavors rather than traditional chain restaurants. MCO’s concessions team aims to "reimagine" its food offerings by bringing in well-known Orlando-based eateries, giving visitors a taste of the city’s culinary scene.

By 2027, travelers passing through Orlando International Airport will be able to experience a mix of local and national brands, with businesses like Four Rivers, Kelly’s Ice Cream, and Maxine’s adding a unique, homegrown touch to the airport’s dining options.

What they're saying:

Maxine Earhart expressed excitement about the opportunity.

"I’ve always been in love with airports. I just love them. And so to be at the airport and to see Maxine, it’s going to be really surreal."

"One of the main objectives of our concessions team was to reimagine our concessions and bring in local flavor," explained a spokesperson with the airport.

"If we're part of that hub, if we're part of vibrancy, then why not have a Maxine's on the runway and get it out there for folks?" said Kirt Earhart on exposing the restaurant to world travelers.

Reflecting on the restaurant’s journey, Maxine said, "It’s such an incredibly difficult thing running a restaurant… but if we do that, we’re going to be all right."

