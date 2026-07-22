Universal Orlando permit fuels speculation about new Islands of Adventure attraction

The Brief A new Universal Orlando permit is fueling speculation about a future Islands of Adventure attraction. Experts say the project could feature Pokémon or a Legend of Zelda-themed experience. Universal has not confirmed the plans or commented on the permit.



Universal Orlando Resort has filed a permit for a new attraction at Islands of Adventure.

The filing has prompted speculation from theme park analysts and enthusiasts about what could be coming to the park as the company continues expanding beyond its recently opened Epic Universe.

What they're saying:

The permit provides few details about the project but identifies UK-based Garmendale Engineering, a company that specializes in theme park rides and attractions, as the contractor.

"We can see from the permit is that it's going to be expiring sometime next year. It's going to be working with a company that's based out of the U.K. And it does say that there's going to be equipment installed," said Tharin White of EYNTK.info.

Theme park experts say the contractor's past work has fueled speculation that the attraction could be based on the Pokémon franchise.

"There are a couple of examples of other attractions that this manufacturer has done. And that has kind of been what's led folks to theorize that this might be what would be called a Pokémon Snap experience," said Dani Meyering of Attractions Magazine.

Meyering noted that Universal Destinations & Experiences has already announced plans to bring Pokémon attractions to its parks worldwide.

"Universal Destinations and Experiences has confirmed that they are adding Pokémon attractions to their parks globally, essentially all of their kind of keystone parks will be receiving Pokémon attractions," she said.

Experts also say a "Legend of Zelda"-themed area remains another possibility, particularly following the demolition of the Lost Continent area, which opened space for future development.

"They're very confident for a property that's going to take over the entirety of that land," White said. "They've had contracts with Nintendo for a long time. They already have Pokémon at Universal Studios Japan, and we don't know if that's what it's going to be. But I do think that whatever they're going to have there, it's going to be pretty fantastical."

White said Universal continues to invest heavily in new attractions as competition among Central Florida's major theme parks intensifies.

"Universal is in an area right now where they are working very quickly, and they're building a ton of stuff," White said. "So as we keep seeing these permits, it's just kind of adding on to the storyline of we know they're building, we see the rumors, and we're just waiting for that exact confirmation."

The other side:

Universal Orlando did not immediately respond to a request for comment.