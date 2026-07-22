Florida Congressman Cory Mills under active investigation by DOJ: Source to FOX News

Florida Congressman Cory Mills is under active criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to FOX News, citing a source familiar with the matter.

However, it is unclear what specifically the DOJ is investigating Mills for, FOX News reported.

Rep. Mills represents Florida's 7th District, which includes parts of Seminole and Volusia counties. He also serves on the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees.

Mills was first elected to Congress in 2022, re-elected in 2024, and is running for a third term in 2026, though several people are vying to challenge him in the August 18 primary.

Days ago, a judge dismissed a lawsuit from a Republican challenger that sought to remove Mills from the August primary ballot in Florida, questioning his eligibility due to paperwork being notarized in Washington D.C. and not in Florida.

Congressman Cory Mills rebuffs reporting on DOJ investigation

The other side:

Late Tuesday night, Rep. Cory Mills rebuffed previous reporting on the DOJ's investigation into him as "fake news" and a "political witch hunt."

Cory Mills House Ethics Committee investigations

The backstory:

Rep. Cory Mills has already been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee into allegations involving campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct. He also is the subject of a temporary restraining order obtained by a former girlfriend, who accused him of threatening to release sexually explicit videos of her.

Mills has denied those allegations. He has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.