Orlando Health unveils new medical helicopter, first of its kind in U.S.

The Brief Orlando Health launches a custom Airbus H145 helicopter to enhance emergency transport across Central Florida. The aircraft offers greater range, space, and critical care capabilities, including neonatal support. Staff and patients call it a vital upgrade that could save more lives when every second matters.



Orlando Health has introduced a state-of-the-art medical helicopter, a first-of-its-kind Airbus H145, aimed at improving emergency transport for critically ill and injured patients across Central Florida.

What we know:

Orlando Health has introduced a new, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 medical helicopter designed to enhance emergency transport across Central Florida.

The aircraft is custom-built for critical care scenarios — including neonatal and trauma cases — and offers increased speed, range, and space for medical teams and equipment. The unveiling marks the first time this advanced model has been deployed in the region.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many of these helicopters Orlando Health plans to operate, whether other hospitals will follow suit with similar upgrades, and how this investment may affect overall response times or operating costs long term.

The backstory:

Orlando Health has operated air medical services for years, but industry and internal calls for expanded capacity and performance led to the adoption of the H145. The decision reflects growing demand for faster and more versatile emergency medical response options in Florida’s expanding urban and rural areas.

Local perspective:

With Central Florida’s population growth and increased traffic congestion, fast air transport is becoming more critical. The addition of the Airbus H145 positions Orlando Health to better serve a region with unique geographic and logistical challenges in emergency care, from remote areas to densely populated neighborhoods.

What they're saying:

The new aircraft, unveiled this week, is custom-built to handle a wide range of medical needs — from transporting adults to carrying neonatal patients in specialized incubators.

"It provides a lot more room in the back for all of us, more lift, and distance capabilities..something we’ve been needing in this industry for a while," said the Air Case Base Lead Scott Halquist.

Orlando Health likened the upgrade to trading in a compact car for a larger, more capable SUV.

"When it comes to emergencies, every second counts. This means our Air Care team now has increased range to reach our critically ill patients faster," said Dustin Pierce, ORMC Associated COO.

One of those patients is six-year-old Grayson Benway, who was airlifted after nearly drowning. His father, Chris Benway, Grayson's dad, recalled the urgency of the moment.

"Knowing they were coming, a sense of peace came over me. I knew I was making the right decision by getting him on a helicopter as quickly as I could," Benway said.