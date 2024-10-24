Orlando Health expands, acquires 3 hospitals in $439 million deal
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health is expanding its reach beyond Orlando, taking over two hospitals in Brevard County and one in Indian River County.
Sebastian River Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center, and Melbourne Regional Medical Center will be rebranded under the Orlando Health name. The acquisition is part of a $439 million deal with Steward Health Care, which filed for bankruptcy in May.
Orlando Health currently operates 17 hospitals in Central Florida.
"When Orlando Health comes into a community, the first thing we do is listen," said Ohme Entin, senior vice president of Orlando Health East Region. "We’re going to take the time to listen to our team members, our physicians, and our community leaders, and we’ll also listen to our patients."
Receptions are planned at each hospital to introduce new employees to Orlando Health staff.
